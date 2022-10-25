School Shooting St Louis

Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school, Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting, just after 9 a.m., at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye to eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.

