By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Eleven security forces were killed and nine injured in two separate jihadi attacks in northern Burkina Faso, the army said, Friday.
The attacks, on Thursday, targeted a military camp about six miles from Solle town in Loroum province and a special response unit for the gendarme in the Sanmatenga province, the army said in a statement.
The military killed 20 attackers and seized or destroyed weapons, ammunition and communication devices, the statement said.
Violence by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group is soaring in the West African country, which has become the center of the region’s crisis, replacing neighboring Mali, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million internally displaced.
The latest attacks come on the heels of other coordinated attacks, less than two weeks ago, where 15 people were killed including nine security forces in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region.
In January, mutinous soldiers overthrew Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, promising to secure the country from jihadi violence. However, attacks have since increased, rising by 11%, in February, compared with the month prior, according to the UN.
The faster cadence and sophistication of the violence could mean that militants are exploiting public divide after the junta’s takeover, say conflict analysts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.