BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Two people have died after a commercially operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington.
Four customers and a guide were on the raft, Tuesday afternoon, when it flipped in rapids near the town of Glacier, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The guide pulled the two female rafters out of the water but the two male rafters were swept downstream. Multiple agencies helped with search and rescue.
