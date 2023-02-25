Turkey Syria Earthqauke Antakya

FILE - People walk on the debris of heritage houses that destroyed during the devastated earthquake, in the old city of Antakya, southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Antakya, known as Antioch in ancient times, has been destroyed many times by earthquakes. It was destroyed yet again by an earthquake Feb. 6, and residents are wondering if its ancient glories will ever come back. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

 Hussein Malla

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — For nearly two weeks, Mehmet Ismet has lived in the ruins of Antakya’s most beloved historic mosque, a landmark in a now-devastated city that was famed for thousands of years as a meeting place of civilizations and revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews.

The 74-year-old took refuge in the Habib Najjar mosque after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. He has slept and prayed under the few arches still standing, mourning the future of a city renowned for its past.

