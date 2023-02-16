APTOPIX France Pension Protest

Riot police officers stand by a burning car during clashes at a demonstration against plans to push back France's retirement age, in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. France is bracing itself for a fourth round of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform pensions but key transports unions have not called for strikes allowing trains and the Paris metro to run this time. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

 Michel Euler

PARIS — Sparks are flying over French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age — not just in the streets, but in parliament too. The proposed pension reforms have unleashed the most turbulent debate in years in the National Assembly, with uncertainty looming over the final outcome.

Tensions at parliament are fed by the unpopularity of the reform aimed at raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 and requiring people to have worked for at least 43 years to be entitled to a full pension, amid other measures.

