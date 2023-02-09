BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37.
Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37.
Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced.
Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the world championships in Meribel, France; and two days after Federica Brignone — another former teammate — claimed gold in combined.
Sofia Goggia, who is the favorite for Saturday’s downhill, dedicated her win in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month to Fanchini.
Fanchini last raced in December. 2017. She was cleared to return to train nearly a year later but never made it fully back and her condition grew worse in recent months.
Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and also won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.