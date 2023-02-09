Ski Obit Fanchini

FLE - Elena Fanchini speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2017. Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the world championships in Meribel, France; and two days after Federica Brignone – another former teammate – claimed gold in combined. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati, File)

 Marco Trovati

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37.

Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.