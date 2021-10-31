Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing, early Saturday.
Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack. President Joe Biden declined to assert executive privilege on most of Trump’s records after determining that doing so is “not in the best interests of the United States.”
The Saturday filing, which came as part of the National Archives and Record Administration’s opposition to Trump’s lawsuit, details the effort the agency has undertaken to identify records from the Trump White House in response to a broad, 13-page request from the House committee for documents pertaining to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
The document offers the first look at the sort of records that could soon be turned over to the committee for its investigation.
Billy Laster, the director of the National Archives’ White House Liaison Division, wrote that among the particular documents Trump has sought to block are 30 pages of “daily presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information showing visitors to the White House, activity logs, call logs, and switchboard shift-change checklists showing calls to the President and Vice President, all specifically for or encompassing January 6, 2021.”
Who cares about Jan 6th...only trash like the Democrat weasels and a few republican trash bags, like Liz Cheney (IMHO). Jan 6th was people having fun, and the scumbag Leftwing Trash is trying to make it an "Apocalyptic Event" and only an idiot (and parasites) would be buying into that notion. The Dem idiots want you to focus on Jan 6th, so you don't pay attention to rising gas prices, raising food prices, rising taxes, rising immigration problem, that's how TRASH ROLLS. Pelosi is Uber Human Trash (IMHO), and when the Trash Bag "Drops" and goes "Hot"... The steaks are on me. (Outback).
