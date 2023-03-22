NEW YORK — Facing the possibility of criminal charges, Donald Trump waited it out in Florida on Tuesday as New York braced for disruptions that could follow an indictment. Republican contenders in the 2024 race sized up the impact a prosecution could have on a campaign in which the former president is a leading contender.

Trump over the weekend claimed without evidence that he would be arrested on Tuesday, but there was no indication that prediction would come true. A Manhattan grand jury did appear to take an important step forward on Monday by hearing from a witness favorable to Trump, presumably so prosecutors could ensure the panel had a chance to consider any testimony supporting his version of events.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Kinda Strange the Grand Jury does not go after Bill Clinton...? He was at J. Epstein's Island so much....that rumor has it he was a Tour Guide there.... Selective Justice you might ask...? You Betcha ;)

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Why would Alvin Bragg want to endanger himself and his family.. by arresting President Trump ?..only a Chinese Traitor would be so Foolish. I hope Bragg's family is safe. Its like arresting George Washington...This could put MSM (Think CNN, MSNBC, NBC aka China's servants) families in Danger also.....Seems Biden (the Pedophile) sure is Trying to Deflect, and Draw your attention Elsewhere..... "Really Hard" ""NOWADAYS"".

