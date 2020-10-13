WASHINGTON — Amid the tumult of the 2020 presidential campaign, one dynamic has remained constant: The Nov. 3 election offers voters a choice between substantially different policy paths.
President Donald Trump, like many fellow Republicans, holds out tax reductions and regulatory cuts as economic imperatives and frames himself as a conservative champion in the culture wars. The president has offered few details about how he would pull the levers of government in a second term. His most consistent argument focuses on stopping Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his party from pushing US policy leftward.
Biden, for his part, is not the socialist caricature depicted by Trump. But he is every bit a center-left Democrat who frames the federal government as the force to combat the Coronavirus, rebuild the economy and address centuries of institutional racism and systemic inequalities. The former vice president and US senator also offers his deal-making past as evidence he can do it again from the Oval Office.
A look at where the rivals stand on key issues:
Economy, taxes
Low unemployment and a soaring stock market were Trump’s calling cards before the pandemic. While the stock market has clawed its way back after cratering in the early weeks of the crisis, unemployment stands at 7.9%, and the nearly 10 million jobs that remain lost since the pandemic began exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.
Trump has predicted that the US economy will rebound in the third and fourth quarters of this year and is set to take off like a “rocket ship” in 2021. He promises that a Coronavirus vaccine or effective therapeutics will soon be available, allowing life to get back to normal. His push for a payroll tax cut over the summer was thwarted by stiff bipartisan opposition.
First and foremost, Biden argues that the economy cannot fully recover until COVID-19 is contained. For the long-term recovery, he pitches sweeping federal action to avoid an extended recession and to address longstanding wealth inequality that disproportionately affects nonwhite Americans.
His biggest-ticket plans include a $2 trillion, four-year push to eliminate carbon pollution in the US energy grid by 2035 and a new government health insurance plan open to all working-age Americans (with generous subsidies). He proposes new spending on education, infrastructure and small businesses, along with raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Biden would cover some but not all of the new costs by rolling back much of the 2017 GOP tax overhaul. He wants a corporate income tax rate of 28% (lower than before but higher than now) and broad income and payroll tax hikes for individuals with more than $400,000 of annual taxable income.
Health Care
As a candidate for the White House, Trump promised that he would “immediately” replace President Barack Obama’s health care law with a plan of his own that would provide “insurance for everybody.” Americans are still waiting for his plan.
Trump recently returned to health care amid disapproval of his administration’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and growing uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, which his administration is asking the Supreme Court to overturn. He is reiterating his four-year-old promises for quality health care at affordable prices, lower prescription drug costs, more consumer choice and greater transparency.
He also announced executive orders calling for an end to surprise medical bills and declaring it the policy of the US government to protect people with preexisting conditions, even if Obamacare is struck down. However, protections for preexisting conditions are already the law, and Trump would have to go to Congress to cement a new policy through legislation. In the first presidential debate, Trump also held out the repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate to have health insurance as significant progress, while ignoring questions about his lack of a comprehensive plan.
Biden wants to expand Obama’s law to provide more generous coverage to a greater number of people and add a “Medicare-like public option” that would compete with private insurers and be available to working-age Americans. Biden estimates that would cost about $750 billion over 10 years. That positions Biden between Trump, who wants to scrap the 2010 law, and progressives, who want a single-payer system to replace private insurance altogether.
Coronavirus
Over the course of the summer, Trump went from acknowledging that the pandemic may “get worse before it gets better” to declaring that the US is “rounding the corner” on the crisis. Then he tested positive for the virus himself.
The pandemic remains the biggest obstacle for his reelection hopes, and his bout with the virus just weeks before Election Day only brightened the spotlight on the issue.
Roughly seven in 10 Americans think the nation is on the wrong track, and just 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis that has killed more than 207,000 people in the US, according to a recent poll The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Biden draws some of his sharpest contrasts with Trump on the pandemic, arguing that the presidency and federal government exist for such crises and that Trump has been an abject failure responsible for tens of thousands of preventable deaths.
