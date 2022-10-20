Trump Columnist Lawsuit

FILE - E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a courthouse in New York on March 4, 2020. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in a lawsuit filed by Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath, Wednesday, in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

The deposition — if it takes place as planned — will give Carroll’s lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations as well as statements he made, in 2019, when she told her story publicly for the first time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.