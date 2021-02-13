Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 35 to 50 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.