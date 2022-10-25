NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company went on trial, Monday, in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court was a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who didn't have a strong opinion about the former president.
About half of an initial pool of 132 prospective jurors begged off the jury before formal questioning began, with some telling reporters outside the courtroom that they know they couldn't be fair in a trial related to Trump.
Dog and Pony show for the very few useful idiots still left in the Democrat party. How much of the taxpayers money has been spent on Trump "Witch Hunts"? How much did Mueller cost....? Human waste despises President Trump....and will do anything to keep him out of politics. While Crackhead Hunter Biden sells out America....To China,... and no one even takes a look at that Traitor....why is that..?
