NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in connection with a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public, Monday.
The subpoenas, stemming from Attorney General Letitia James’ yearslong investigation into matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, came to light after James went to court last month seeking to force the Trumps to comply.
The attorney general’s attempt to get testimony from the former president was reported in December, but the court filing, Monday, was the first public disclosure that investigators were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap
tax savings.
The Trumps have indicated they will fight the subpoenas and are expected to file court papers through their lawyers seeking to have them thrown out. A similar legal fight played out last year after James’ office subpoenaed the testimony of another Trump son, Eric Trump.
Messages seeking comment were left, Monday, with lawyers for the Trumps and with the attorney general’s office.
It was reported last month that James had requested that Donald Trump sit for a deposition, but Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgement by her office that it had subpoenaed him.
A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the probe agreed, Monday, to entertain arguments over the subpoenas, which also seek documents from the Trumps in addition to their testimony.
As the legal fight over the subpoenas was heating up behind the scenes, Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to put an end to her investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed that James had violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” along with a parallel criminal probe being run by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
James’ investigators last year interviewed Eric Trump, a Trump Organization executive, as part of the probe. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena on the younger Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition.
Although the civil investigation is separate from the district attorney’s criminal investigation, James’ office has been involved in both.
(1) comment
Letitia James is a POS (IMHO). Clueless idiot that is trying to deflect from the Pathetic job Sniffles (Biden) is doing.....President Trump gave us:..... Warp Speed, Tax Cuts, De-regulation, Energy Dominance, We had a secure Southern Border, China and Russia Feared Us....Now with Biden (sniffles) at the helm...what has Biden done...? Biden can't even get a home CoVid test out.......WAIT: Biden has given us "record inflation" (google it) higher gas prices, and higher food prices. Global disgrace has Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production..Global disgrace as China gets ready to invade Taiwan...Global disgrace with Russia waiting for the soil to firm up (1-2 months) so the tanks wont sink and they can invade Ukraine. Letitia James is a POS (IMHO) and is just licking the Democrats Toilet...because she is an Idiot.
