Congress National Archives

This 2020 photo provided by The White House Historical Association shows Colleen Shogan. President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Shogan, an executive at the White House Historical Association who previously spent a decade working at the Library of Congress, as the next archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration. (David Wiegold/The White House Historical Association via The AP)

 David Wiegold

WASHINGTON — As a novelist, Colleen Shogan has imagined the most vivid of Washington dramas.

Larceny at the Library of Congress. A homicide in the House of Representatives. A stabbing in the US Senate.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Colleen Shogan pulls a "weasel stunt" and is offered a promotion by Biden the Pedophile...That's how Human Waste Rolls. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.