ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Republican Gov. Sarah Palin has picked up a prized endorsement in her bid in an extremely crowded field to fill the unexpired term of the late US Rep. Don Young.
Former President Donald Trump backed Palin, late Sunday, in a statement from his political action committee.
“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot,” the statement says
