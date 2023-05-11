Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
Trump, when pressed, repeatedly downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, the day his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a deadly insurrection, and continued to insist the election had been “rigged,” even though no evidence has ever emerged to support his claims. State and federal officials, his own staff and attorney general, and numerous courts found no evidence of mass fraud.
Trump also said he was inclined to pardon “a large portion” of Jan. 6 defendants if he wins reelection, and refused to apologize to his former vice president, Mike Pence, who was targeted by the mob.
“I don’t feel he was in any danger,” he said, adding that it was Pence, not himself, who “did something wrong.”
The prime-time forum in New Hampshire brought together a network and a candidate who have long sparred with each other. But the stakes were raised considerably Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, though they rejected her claim that he raped her.
The jury awarded her $5 million in damages. Trump said the ruling was “A DISGRACE” and he vowed to appeal.
While the civil trial verdict carries no criminal penalties, it nonetheless revives attention on the myriad investigations facing Trump, who was indicted in New York in March over payments made to women to cover up their allegations of extramarital affairs with him. Trump is also facing investigations in Georgia and Washington over his alleged interference in the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents and potential obstruction of justice.
A small group of anti-Trump protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the site where the town hall was being held at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Their signs included messages like “Nobody is above the law” and “Elections not insurrection.”
The Carroll verdict also returns a focus to questions about Trump’s treatment of women over the years that he likely will have to address from CNN host Kaitlan Collins and the audience. Carroll is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment over the years; Trump has denied the allegations.
Trump has generally not reacted well when pressed on stage about his behavior toward women, most notably during the first Republican presidential debate of 2015, when he sparred with then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly. He later said she had “blood coming out of her wherever” when she was questioning him.
First of all the Associated Press is nothing more than lying Trash (especially Jill Colvin) IMHO..Total Scumbags one and all (IMHO)
Deadly insurrection...lol ....I believe Tucker Carlson's News segments proved that that is False. AP is Lying Scum the Americans "walked" around the capitol like tourist with guards escorting them..Trespassing at the most..Yet the Democrat Scumbag Politicians act like they shot JFK. You know the Drunk Pelosi told security to stand down...Let's see that POS Pelosi texts before she takes her well deserved Dirt nap, and goes Hot.
President Trump answered questions for how long...? 70 minutes? Biden runs away like a Coward, when asked any questions that are not scripted. Biden is a Weak Traitor as is his whole family (the Biden grandkids were used as pawns they are innocent) (IMHO).
Parasites and political scum support Biden..and all will be remembered for their treasonist actions...everything is captured on Digital and Stored in the "Bumblehive Data Center" in Utah...Google it..you are in there "I promise you that"...Sheeple ;)
