WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.
The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured US service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump’s previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day.
“This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!” Trump tweeted late Thursday, as aides mounted a concerted defense of the president, with Trump’s campaign and allies taking to social media and broadcast interviews to denounce the report.
“I’ve done more for the military than almost anyone else,” he added Friday in the Oval Office.
President Trump has done more for vets than any other president before him...this is a desperate attempt by the Dems, using the Dirt Bags at the Atlantic as a release source...Do you think China sends Evan Vucci Thank You cards for being a traitor...? FAKE NEWS by a party desperate (Dems) to regain power, and are seeing all their tactics..."Fail"
