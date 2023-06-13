Trump Classified Documents

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.

Trump’s appearance this afternoon in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Shows just how weak Biden has become. Biden knows that he will be charged with Treason (if he is still alive) when President Trump is re elected.. You can count on Hunter being charged with Treason also. For 4 years the Democrats spewed the Russian Collusion Lie, and yet President Trump did a fantastic job. President Trump failed when he did "not" go after Hillary Clinton or Hunter, or Pelosi during his term...Being Gracious was a mistake. President Trump won't make that same mistake again...and the Democrats know it. Watch the Democrats pull every "bottom feeding trick" out of the book to keep President Trump from running again. Even Republicans hate President Trump...Liz Cheney(R) because her Dad has ties with Halliburton.. Halliburton is a U.S. based logistic supply company which delivers supplies during a war...no war ...no profits for Halliburton...Hence the Cheney's hate for President Trump (IMHO). Show me a politician the despises President Trump, and I will show you a weasel that is stealing from the American taxpayer...and it has become harder or impossible for them to do so, because of President Trump. Dems are not that bright and probably do not realize the "major consequences" of their illegal actions....President Trump = Prison for Pedophiles (Bill Clinton and his "many friends") Traitors (the Bidens, and 85% of the Congress) Murderers and Thieves (both sides D - R)....That is why "EVERYONE" is so afraid (ie. FBI, DHS, DOJ etc.etc etc) of President Trump

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.