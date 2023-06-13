WASHINGTON — Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back.
Trump’s appearance this afternoon in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.
Ahead of his court date, he and his allies have been escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests. He’s ratcheted up the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith “deranged” as he repeated without any evidence his claims that he was the target of a political persecution. And even as his supporters accuse the Justice Department of being weaponized against him, he vowed Monday to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden and his family if Trump is elected to a second term.
Trump landed in Miami around 3 p.m. Monday and got into a waiting SUV. He was expected to huddle with advisers before his court appearance, as he looks to line up additional lawyers following the departure before his indictment last week of two attorneys who had handled the defense for months.
He’s encouraged supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse today, where he will face the charges and surrender
“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said Sunday, speaking to longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone in an interview on WABC Radio. “And they have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go out.”
“Look, our country has to protest. We have plenty to protest. We’ve lost everything,” he went on.
He also said there were no circumstances “whatsoever” under which he would leave the 2024 race, where he’s been dominating the Republican primary.
Other Trump supporters have rallied to his defense with similar language, including Kari Lake, the unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona who pointedly said over the weekend that if prosecutors “want to get to President Trump,” they’re “going to have to go through me, and 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”
Trump’s calls for protest echoed exhortations he made ahead of a New York court appearance in April, where he faces charges arising from hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign, though he complained that those who showed up to protest then were “so far away that nobody knew about ’em,” And just like in that case, he plans to address supporters in a speech this evening hours after his court date.
(1) comment
Shows just how weak Biden has become. Biden knows that he will be charged with Treason (if he is still alive) when President Trump is re elected.. You can count on Hunter being charged with Treason also. For 4 years the Democrats spewed the Russian Collusion Lie, and yet President Trump did a fantastic job. President Trump failed when he did "not" go after Hillary Clinton or Hunter, or Pelosi during his term...Being Gracious was a mistake. President Trump won't make that same mistake again...and the Democrats know it. Watch the Democrats pull every "bottom feeding trick" out of the book to keep President Trump from running again. Even Republicans hate President Trump...Liz Cheney(R) because her Dad has ties with Halliburton.. Halliburton is a U.S. based logistic supply company which delivers supplies during a war...no war ...no profits for Halliburton...Hence the Cheney's hate for President Trump (IMHO). Show me a politician the despises President Trump, and I will show you a weasel that is stealing from the American taxpayer...and it has become harder or impossible for them to do so, because of President Trump. Dems are not that bright and probably do not realize the "major consequences" of their illegal actions....President Trump = Prison for Pedophiles (Bill Clinton and his "many friends") Traitors (the Bidens, and 85% of the Congress) Murderers and Thieves (both sides D - R)....That is why "EVERYONE" is so afraid (ie. FBI, DHS, DOJ etc.etc etc) of President Trump
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.