OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said.
Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tenn., were arrested, by Monday, in the crash, which occurred, early Sunday, authorities said.
Tristan Holland, 18, was taken into custody, Sunday, in Shelby County, Tenn., on accessory after the fact. He will face extradition to Oxford, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Seth Rokitka, 24, was taken into custody, Monday, after investigators found his wrecked truck in Marshall County, Miss., between Oxford and Collierville.
The Oxford Police Department said Rokitka was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated DUI. He is also charged with violating the duties of a driver involved in an accident that results in death or injury. He appeared before a justice court judge who set a $1 million bond.
The Associated Press left a phone message, Monday, for Rokitka’s attorney.
It was not immediately clear whether Holland had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Oxford police said the department received an emergency call after 1 a.m., Sunday, from passersby who saw two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
