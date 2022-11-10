Tropical Weather

A public facility and life guard tower are seen partially collapsed near the Pirates Cove condominium due to a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean, on Thursday, and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.

“Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect.

