SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged, Tuesday.
The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet.
The UN is a parasitical POS....So is NATO...If the weasels decide to create a foothold in America, they should be hung by the neck. No 3rd world POS should ever tell America how they should roll....Lets watch the 3rd world idiots freeze this winter... shall we.
