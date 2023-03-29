France Protests

Youths stand by burning garbage cans during a demonstration Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Paris. It's the latest round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes against unpopular pension reforms and President Emmanuel Macron's push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

 Christophe Ena

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands marched as protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms gripped France again Tuesday, with police ramping up security after the government warned that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill.”

Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital, where police faced down ultra-leftist radicals.

