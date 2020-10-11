HOUSTON (AP) — Prominent transgender rights activist and blogger Monica Roberts has died in Houston at the age of 58.
The Harris County medical examiner identified a body found early Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex as that of Roberts. She died of an unspecified “medical emergency,” according to a Houston police statement issued Friday. Friends of Roberts posted on social media that she had been ill before Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Roberts, a native of Houston, launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color. It became one of the first blogs to identify transgender homicide victims using their correct gender identity and names. Last year, Roberts told The Daily Beast that she took on the task because “I got tired of them being disrespected in death.”
