Japan Foreign Tourists

FILE - Tourists pose for photos at the entrance to Sensoji Temple on Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, just like in pre-COVID-19 times. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

TOKYO — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan, on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.

“We got the news that we can finally come. We are really, really happy,” said Nadine Lackmann, a German who was among the crowd of tourists arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

