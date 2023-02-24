Obit Tony Earl

Democratic nominee for governor Tony Earl waves to supporters during an election night gathering in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1984. Earl, a Democrat who served one term as Wisconsin's governor in the 1980s and later bemoaned the increasing partisanship in politics, has died., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, He was 86. (A. Craig Benson/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — Tony Earl, a Democrat who served one term as Wisconsin’s governor in the 1980s and later bemoaned the increasing partisanship in politics, has died. He was 86.

Earl, a champion of gay rights and a staunch environmentalist, died on Thursday “peacefully surrounded by family,” his daughter Julia Earl texted The Associated Press. Earl had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke earlier this week.

