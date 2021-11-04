Anthony Downs majored in political theory along with international relations at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, but by the time he graduated, in 1952, the most enduring lesson he had learned about democracy had come from his fellow students rather than his professors.
A dexterous debater, Downs was elected president of the Carleton Student Association at the end of his junior year. During his term in office, he delivered on all of his campaign promises. But, as he later wrote, the other 2,000 or so Carls couldn’t have cared less. He concluded that their indifference was completely rational because his platform as president was “mostly irrelevant to their lives.”
That insight into why people vote, and for whom, propelled Downs toward his doctoral thesis, which became the foundation for the first of his two dozen books, titled “An Economic Theory of Democracy” (1957), and shaped his career as a iconoclastic economist.
He died at 90, on Oct. 2, in Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The cause was sepsis, his daughter Katherine Downs said.
Downs (not Dr. or Professor, he insisted) belied Thomas Carlyle’s classification of economics as the dismal science by applying it to unexpected subjects, like traffic congestion, racial discrimination and rent regulation.
He also applied academic rigor to weaving humor into his speeches. Drawing from his stash of some 200 joke books, he would inject, on average, one witticism into his prepared remarks every six minutes. (He was so precise that before technology consolidated time-keeping functions in a single wristwatch, he wore two extra ones — one to act as a stopwatch and the other as an alarm clock.)
In his work on politics, Downs concluded that most voters, while not completely self-interested, decide whom to support on the basis of what he called “utility income.” He defined that as voters’ perception of which candidate would best preserve or increase the benefits they received from government.
But Downs also said that voters make up their minds on the basis of “rational ignorance.” By that he meant that people often vote without taking the time to study the issues or candidates because they doubt that their individual votes will count, and because they have no economic incentive to understand the role of politicians.
“The behavior of voters may be ignorant,” Stanley Kelley Jr., a political science professor at Princeton University, wrote in his introduction to Downs’ “An Economic Theory of Democracy,” “but that is not equivalent to its being irrational.”
Simply put, R = P x B — C. In other words, the rationality of voting (R) equals the perceived probability that a ballot will make a difference (P), multiplied by the benefit of victory by the voter’s preferred candidate (B), minus the costs of voting (C).
Downs took a somewhat brighter view of candidates and public officials. He wrote that “politicians in the real world sometimes act as they think best for society as a whole even when they know their actions will lose votes” — although, he also noted, most huddle near the center, because most voters are moderate.
That analysis, which was formulated in the 1950s, might seem almost quaint today given the ferocity of party primaries and the chasmic polarization of the electorate ideologically and politically.
Downs moved away from politics in his books “Stuck in Traffic” (1992) and “Still Stuck in Traffic” (2003), in which he postulated “Downs’ Law,” applying it to roads without tolls: “On urban commuter expressways, peak-hour traffic congestion rises to meet maximum capacity.” He attributed the congestion to what he called “induced demand.”
He argued that the best way to reduce traffic is to impose a fee, toll or other form of congestion pricing during rush-hour, an idea that has gained currency in recent years in congested cities like New York.
Downs also applied economic theory to matters of racial equity. In “Urban Problems and Prospects” (1970), he warned that tensions between Black and white people would worsen and that labor shortages would encumber the economy unless government guaranteed equal opportunities for employment and eliminated zoning restrictions that inhibit affordable housing. (In New York City, he said, more affordable housing would be built if rent controls were lifted when apartments became vacant.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.