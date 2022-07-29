Obit Tony Dow

FILE - Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses with some of his works at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012. “Leave It to Beaver” actor Dow has died at age 77. Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

 Reed Saxon

LOS ANGELES — Tony Dow, who as Wally Cleaver on the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver” helped create the popular and lasting image of the American teenager of the 1950s and 60s, died, Wednesday. He was 77.

Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.