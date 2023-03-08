Obit Tom Sizemore

FILE - Tom Sizemore poses for a portrait at The Collective and Gibson Lounge Powered by CEG, during the Sundance Film Festival, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, in Park City, Utah. Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at age 61. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

 Victoria Will

BURBANK — Tom Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He died in his sleep Friday at a hospital in Burbank, his manager Charles Lago said.

Jimzan 3
Tom Sizemore Rocked...I liked him best in the movie "Heat" RIP

