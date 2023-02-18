Tokyo Olympic Bribery Trial

FILE - A person walks near Tokyo 2020 logo in Haneda Airport on June 14, 2021, in Tokyo. A trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, with a former head of a major ad company admitting to the charges. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — A trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday with a former head of a major ad company admitting to the charges.

Shinichi Uneo, who formerly headed ADK Holdings, quietly told the Tokyo District Court the allegations were accurate. In Japan, a trial continues even if a suspect admits guilt. Three prosecutors took turns reading their opening statement during a two-hour session.

