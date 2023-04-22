Obit - Todd Haimes

FILE - Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical for "Anything Goes" during the 65th annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 12, 2011 in New York. Haimes, who led the Roundabout Theatre Company from an off- off-Broadway company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy into a major theatrical force with works on five stages, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was 66. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

 Jeff Christensen

NEW YORK — Todd Haimes, who led the Roundabout Theatre Company from an off-off-Broadway company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy into a major theatrical force with works on five stages — including three Broadway theaters — and dozens of Tony Awards, has died. He was 66.

Haimes, the artistic director and CEO of the nonprofit Roundabout, died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from cancer, according to Matt Polk, his longtime friend and spokesperson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.