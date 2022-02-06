NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79.
His sister Judy Gitlin confirmed his death, Saturday, but declined to offer details beyond saying he was hospitalized at the end of last year. Gitlin’s friend and fellow author Peter Dreier posted a tribute on his Facebook page, calling him a “prolific writer, a profound thinker, a progressive political activist, and a respected and revered mentor to several generations of activists, writers, and scholars.”
A Manhattan native, Gitlin was a onetime president of one of the leading campus organizations of the ‘60s — Students for a Democratic Society — and helped organize one of the first major protests against the Vietnam War, in Washington, in 1965. The same year he helped lead an anti-apartheid sit-in at the Wall Street headquarters of Chase Manhattan Bank, a lender to South Africa’s racist regime.
“This is what moved me most about the SDS circle: everything these people did was charged with intensity,” Gitlin wrote in “The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage,” a widely praised book published in 1987 that combined history and personal memories. “They were at once analytically keen and politically committed, but also, with a thousand gestures of affection, these unabashed moralists cared about one another.”
