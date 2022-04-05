Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022. There are 270 days left in the year.
Movie producer Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty is 81. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 80. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 80. Actor Max Gail is 79. Actor Jane Asher is 76. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (Abba) is 72. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 70. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 68. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 58. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 56. Singer Paula Cole is 54. Actor Krista Allen is 51. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 51. Country singer Pat Green is 50. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 47. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 46. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor Hayley Atwell is 40. Actor Lily James is 33.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.