Today is Friday, Sept. 4, the 248th day of 2020. There are 118 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Sept. 4, 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
1888 — George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
1944 — During World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
1957 — Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.
1969 — The Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
1971 — An Alaska Airlines jet crashed near Juneau, killing all 111 people on board.
1998 — Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
2006 — “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 80. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 79. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 78. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 78. Actor Jennifer Salt is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 71. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald LaPread is 70. Actor Judith Ivey is 69. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 69. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 67. Actor Khandi Alexander is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 60. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 60. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 51. Actor Noah Taylor is 51. Actor Ione Skye is 50. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 46. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 45. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 43. Actor Wes Bentley is 42. Actor Max Greenfield is 41. Country singer Granger Smith is 41. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 40. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 39. Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 39. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 38. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 34. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 30. Actor Carter Jenkins is 29. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 25.
— The Associated Press
