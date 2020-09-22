Today is Tuesday, Sept. 22, the 266th day of 2020. There are 100 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
1776 — During the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
1949 — The Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
1961 — The Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
1975 — Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
1989 — The Irish Republican Army bombed the Royal Marines School of Music in Deal, Kent, England, killing 11 band members. Songwriter Irving Berlin died in New York City at age 101.
1993 — Forty-seven people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. (A tugboat pilot lost in fog pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.)
2014 — The United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.
Ten years ago — Rutgers University freshman Tyler Clementi committed suicide by jumping off the George Washington Bridge into the Hudson River after an intimate gay encounter in his dormitory room was captured by a webcam and streamed online by his roommate without his knowledge.
Five years ago — Pope Francis arrived from Cuba on the first visit of his life to the United States; President Barack Obama, his wife and daughters personally welcomed the pontiff at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.
One year ago — “Game of Thrones” won the best drama series Emmy Award for its final season, tying its record of 12 years in a single year for the third time, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” was comedy’s big winner, winning best comedy series and best actress for its star and creator.
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 93. Actor Paul Le Mat is 75. Capt. Mark Phillips is 72. Actor Shari Belafonte is 66. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 64. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 63. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 55. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 49. Actor Mireille Enos is 45. Actor Michael Graziadei is 41. Actor Katie Lowes is 38. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 35. Actor Tom Felton is 33. Actor Teyonah Parris is 33. Actor Juliette Goglia is 25. Actor Dalya Knapp is 10.
