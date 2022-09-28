Today is Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2022. There are 94 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
1781 — American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Virginia.
1850 — Flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the US Navy.
1924 — Three US Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.
1939 — During World War II, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed a treaty calling for the partitioning of Poland, which the two countries had invaded.
1962 — A federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi.
1995 — Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.
2000 — Capping a 12-year battle, the government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.
Ten years ago — Citing national security risks, President Barack Obama blocked a Chinese company from owning four wind farm projects in northern Oregon near a Navy base where the US military flew unmanned drones and electronic-warfare planes on training missions.
Five years ago — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the House chamber for the first time since he was wounded three months earlier by a gunman who opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.
One year ago — Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure,” and said he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the US-backed government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 88. Actor Joel Higgins is 79. Singer Helen Shapiro is 76. Actor Vernee Watson is 73. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 72. Rock musician George Lynch is 68. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier is 65. Actor Steve Hytner is 63. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 58. Country singer Matt King is 56. Actor Mira Sorvino is 55. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 55. Actor-model Carre Otis is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 54. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 53. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 51. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 47. Rapper Young Jeezy is 45. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 45. Actor Peter Cambor is 44. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 43. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 41. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 41. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 41. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 40. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 38. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Hilary Duff is 35. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 30.
— The Associated Press
