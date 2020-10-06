Today is Tuesday, Oct. 6, the 280th day of 2020. There are 86 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Oct. 6, 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday.
1927 — The era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.
1949 — President Harry S. Truman signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Act, providing $1.3 billion in military aid to NATO countries.
1976 — President Gerald R. Ford, in his second presidential debate with Democrat Jimmy Carter, asserted that there was “no Soviet domination of eastern Europe.” (Ford later conceded such was not the case.)
1981 — Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was shot to death by extremists while reviewing a military parade.
2014 — The Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States as it rejected appeals from five states seeking to preserve their bans, effectively making such marriages legal in 30 states.
2018 — In the narrowest Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice in nearly a century and a half, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote; he was sworn in hours later.
Ten years ago — A presidential commission said the Obama administration had blocked efforts by government scientists to tell the American public just how bad the Gulf oil spill could become and committed other missteps that raised questions about its competence and candor during the crisis.
Five years ago — Gen. John F. Campbell, the top US commander in Afghanistan, recommended before Congress that President Barack Obama revise his plan to cut the current US force of 9,800 and keep more than 1,000 US troops in the country beyond 2016.
One year ago — The White House said US forces in northeast Syria would move aside and clear the way for an expected Turkish assault, essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who had fought alongside American forces against Islamic State militants. (Turkey would launch the assault days later.)
Today’s birthdays
Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 81. The former leader of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, is 72. Musician Sid McGinnis is 71. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 66. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 57. Actor Jacqueline Obradors is 54. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 54. Actor Emily Mortimer is 49. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Melinda Doolittle is 43. Actor Karimah Westbook is 42. Actor Stefanie Martini is 30.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.