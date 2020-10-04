Today is Sunday, Oct. 4, the 278th day of 2020. There are 88 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
1861 — During the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
1951 — The MGM movie musical “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, had its US premiere in New York.
1957 — James R. Hoffa was elected president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The family comedy series “Leave It to Beaver” premiered on CBS.
1965 — Pope Paul VI, making the first-ever papal visit to the Western Hemisphere, addressed the UN General Assembly, where he urged delegates to adopt as their solemn oath: “No more war, war never again.”
1970 — Rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
1990 — For the first time in nearly six decades, German lawmakers met in the Reichstag for the first meeting of reunified Germany’s parliament.
2001 — Russian airliner flying from Israel to Siberia was accidentally downed by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile over the Black Sea, killing all 78 people aboard.
2002 — “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia. He was released from prison in May 2019.
2004 — The SpaceShipOne rocket plane broke through Earth’s atmosphere to the edge of space for the second time in five days, capturing the $10 million Ansari X prize aimed at opening the final frontier to tourists. Pioneering astronaut Gordon Cooper died in Ventura at age 77.
Ten years ago — The Supreme Court began a new era with three women serving together for the first time as Elena Kagan took her place at the end of the bench.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama paid tribute to firefighters who had died in the line of duty and cited the sacrifices they had made in service to a grateful nation during an annual memorial service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
One year ago — The impeachment probe reached directly into the White House as House Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine; President Donald Trump signaled that his administration would not cooperate.
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Felicia Farr is 88. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 86. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76. Actor Clifton Davis is 75. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 74. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 74. Actor Susan Sarandon is 74. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 72. Playwright Lee Blessing is 71. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 63. Music producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actor Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 62. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 61. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Actor David W. Harper is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. TV personality John Melendez is 55. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 51. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 50. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 47. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44. Actor Dana Davis is 42. Rock musician Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser is 42. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Brandon Barash is 41. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook is 41. Actor Tim Peper is 40. Actor Jimmy Workman is 40. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jessica Benson (3lw) is 33. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 33. Actor Melissa Benoist is 32. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 32. Actor Dakota Johnson is 31. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 31. Actor Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 29. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 24.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.