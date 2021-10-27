Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2021. There are 65 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 27, 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for their progress toward achieving a Middle East accord.
1787 — The first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.
1941 — The Chicago Daily Tribune dismissed the possibility of war with Japan, editorializing, “She cannot attack us. That is a military impossibility. Even our base at Hawaii is beyond the effective striking power of her fleet.”
Ten years ago — European leaders clinched a deal they hoped would mark a turning point in their two-year debt crisis, agreeing to have banks take bigger losses on Greece’s debts and to boost the region’s weapons against market turmoil.
Five years ago — Law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear evicted protesters from private land in the path of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, dramatically escalating a months-long dispute over Native American rights and the project’s environmental impact.
One year ago — Amy Coney Barrett was formally sworn as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, her oath administered in private by Chief Justice John Roberts.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 82. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 75. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72. Author Fran Lebowitz is 71. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 70. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 70. Actor Peter Firth is 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.