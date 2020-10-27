Today is Tuesday, Oct. 27, the 301st day of 2020. There are 65 days left in the year.
On this date in history on Oct. 27, 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.
1858 — The 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.
1941 — The Chicago Daily Tribune dismissed the possibility of war with Japan, editorializing, “She cannot attack us. That is a military impossibility. Even our base at Hawaii is beyond the effective striking power of her fleet.”
1978 — Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for their progress toward achieving a Middle East accord.
1995 — A sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Paratrooper William J. Kreutzer was convicted in the shootings, and condemned to death; the sentence was later commuted to life in prison.)
2001 — In Washington, the search for deadly anthrax widened to thousands of businesses and 30 mail distribution centers.
2018 — A gunman shot and killed 11 congregants and wounded six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
Ten years ago — Dozens of Jewish extremists hoisting Israeli flags defiantly marched through the Arab-Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm, chanting “death to terrorists” and touching off clashes between rock-hurling residents and police. Former Argentine President Nestor Kirchner died at age 60.
Five years ago — Walgreens confirmed it was buying rival pharmacy chain Rite Aid for about $9.4 billion in cash.
One year ago — Freshman Rep. Katie Hill, a rising Democratic star in the House, resigned amid an ethics probe; she said explicit private photos of her with a campaign staffer had been “weaponized” by her husband and political operatives.
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Rock musician K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 68. Actor Robert Picardo is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 64. Singer Simon Le Bon is 62. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 56. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 54. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 53. Actor Sean Holland is 52. Actor Channon Roe is 51. Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 43. Actor David Walton is 42. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 42. Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actor Christine Evangelista is 34. Actor Bryan Craig is 29. Actor Troy Gentile is 27.
— The Associated Press
