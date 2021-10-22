Today is Friday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2021. There are 70 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY On Oct. 22, 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
1811 — Composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding in present-day Austria.
1836 — Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
1906 — French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne died in Aix-en-Provence at age 67.
1926 — Ernest Hemingway’s first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” was published by Scribner’s of New York.
1934 — Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
1962 — In a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
1968 — Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.
1979 — The US government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
1986 — President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.
1995 — The largest gathering of world leaders in history marked the 50th anniversary of the United Nations.
2001 — A second Washington postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
2015 — Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton battled Republican questions in a marathon hearing that revealed little new information about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.
Ten years ago — The Obama administration pulled US Ambassador Robert Ford from Syria amid what were termed “credible threats against his personal safety.” The heir to the Saudi throne, Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, died in New York. (He was succeeded as crown prince by his half-brother, Prince Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz, who died in June 2012; Defense Minister Prince Salman bin Abdul-Aziz was then named the new heir to the throne.)
Five years ago — The Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series.
One year ago — In the closing debate of the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed over how to tame the raging Coronavirus; Trump declared that the virus would “go away,” while Biden countered that the nation was heading toward a “dark winter.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Movie director Jan de Bont is 78. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 76. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 58. Christian singer TobyMac is 57. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53. Movie director Spike Jonze is 52. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Elias Harger is 14.
— The Associated Press
