Today is Wednesday, Oct. 14, the 288th day of 2020. There are 78 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
1890 — Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, was born in Denison, Texas.
1933 — Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.
1947 — US Air Force Capt. Charles E. (“Chuck”) Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake.
1960 — The idea of a Peace Corps was suggested by Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy to an audience of students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
1981 — The new president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, was sworn in to succeed the assassinated Anwar Sadat. Mubarak pledged loyalty to Sadat’s policies.
2001 — As US jets opened a second week of raids in Afghanistan, President George W. Bush sternly rejected a Taliban offer to discuss handing over Osama bin Laden to a third country.
2014 — A second nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas came down with Ebola after contracting it from a dying patient. (The nurse, Amber Joy Vinson, was later declared free of the disease.)
Ten years ago — Chile’s 33 rescued miners posed with President Sebastian Pinera and were examined by doctors a day after they were freed from their underground prison. I
Five years ago — Hundreds of soldiers fanned out in cities across Israel and authorities erected concrete barriers outside some Arab neighborhoods of east Jerusalem in a stepped-up effort to counter a monthlong wave of Palestinian violence.
One year ago — President Donald Trump announced sanctions targeting Turkey’s economy in response to Turkey’s assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria; the assault had begun after Trump announced that he was moving US troops out of the way. Two researchers from MIT and one from Harvard won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into what works and what doesn’t in the fight to reduce global poverty. Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo shared the Booker Prize after the judging panel for the prestigious fiction trophy refused to pick just one of them as the winner.
Today’s birthdays
Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 92. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 83. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 83. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 82. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 81. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 80. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 74. Actor Greg Evigan is 67. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 64. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 62. Actor Lori Petty is 57. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 56. Actor Steve Coogan is 55. Singer Karyn White is 55. Actor Edward Kerr is 54. Actor Jon Seda is 50. Country musician Doug Virden is 50. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 46. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 45. Actor Stephen Hill is 44. Singer Usher is 42. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 41. Actor Ben Whishaw is 40. Actor Jordan Brower is 39. Director Benh Zeitlin is 38. Actor Skyler Shaye is 34. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 33. Actor Max Thieriot is 32.
— The Associated Press
