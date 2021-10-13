Today is Wednesday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2021. There are 79 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 13, 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
1775 — The United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
1960 — John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign. (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York.)
1972 — A Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.
1974 — Longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
2010 — Rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 84. Actor Melinda Dillon is 82. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 80. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 75. Actor Demond Wilson is 75. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 74. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 73. Actor John Lone is 69. Model Beverly Johnson is 69. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 65. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 64. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, is 63.
