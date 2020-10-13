Today is Tuesday, Oct. 13, the 287th day of 2020. There are 79 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
A.D. 54 — Roman Emperor Claudius I died, poisoned apparently at the behest of his wife, Agrippina (ag-rih-PEE’-nuh).
1792 — The cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
1932 — President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the US Supreme Court building in Washington.
1944 — During World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
1960 — John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign. (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York.)
1974 — Longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
1999 — The Senate rejected the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, with 48 senators voting in favor and 51 against, far short of the 67 needed for ratification.
2000 — South Korean President Kim Dae-jung was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Longtime American communist Gus Hall died in New York at age 90.
2016 — Donald Trump heatedly rejected the growing list of sexual assault allegations against him as “pure fiction,” hammering his female accusers as “horrible, horrible liars.”
Ten years ago — Rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
Five years ago — Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders clashed over US involvement in the Middle East, gun control and economic policy in the first Democratic presidential debate held in Las Vegas, but in a moment of political unity, Sanders leapt to Clinton’s defense on the issue of her controversial email practices as secretary of state.
One year ago — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said President Donald Trump had directed US troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out “as safely and quickly as possible.”
Today’s birthdays
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 76. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73. Actor John Lone is 68. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 64. R&B singer Cherrelle is 61. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 60. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Matt Walsh is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard is 55. Sacha Baron Cohen is 49.
— The Associated Press
