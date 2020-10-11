Today is Sunday, Oct. 11, the 285th day of 2020. There are 81 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Oct. 11, 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.”
1779 — Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski, fighting for American independence, died two days after being wounded during the Revolutionary War Battle of Savannah, Georgia.
1905 — The Juilliard School was founded as the Institute of Musical Art in New York.
1906 — The San Francisco Board of Education ordered the city’s Asian students segregated in a purely “Oriental” school. (The order was later rescinded at the behest of President Theodore Roosevelt, who promised to curb future Japanese immigration to the United States.)
1968 — Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard. The government of Panama was overthrown in a military coup.
1986 — President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks in Reykjavik, Iceland, concerning arms control and human rights.
2001 — In his first prime-time news conference since taking office, President George W. Bush said “it may take a year or two” to track down Osama bin Laden and his terrorist network in Afghanistan, but he asserted that after a five-day aerial bombardment, “we’ve got them on the run.”
2002 — Former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
2006 — The charge of treason was used for the first time in the US war on terrorism, filed against Adam Yehiye Gadahn, also known as “Azzam the American,” who had appeared in propaganda videos for al-Qaida. (Gadahn was killed by a US drone strike in Pakistan in Jan. 2015.)
Five years ago — In an interview that aired on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Barack Obama said that Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct government business when she served as secretary of state was a mistake but didn’t endanger national security.
One year ago — Testifying in defiance of a White House ban, former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country; she had been recalled from Ukraine as Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate corruption allegations against the Bidens.
Today’s birthdays
Former US Defense Secretary William Perry is 93. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 78. Country singer Gene Watson is 77. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 74. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Andrew Woolfolk is 70. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 70. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 69. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 68. Actor David Morse is 67. Actor Stephen Spinella is 64. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 63. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 59. Actor Joan Cusack is 58. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 58. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 56. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 55. Actor Lennie James is 55. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 55. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 54. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 53. Actor Jane Krakowski is 52. Actor Andrea Navedo is 51. Actor Constance Zimmer is 50. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 49. Rapper MC Lyte is 49. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 48. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 46. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 45. Singer NeeNa Lee is 45. Actor Emily Deschanel is 44. Actor Matt Bomer is 43. Actor Trevor Donovan is 42. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 40. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 35. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 34. Golfer Michelle Wie is 31. Rapper Cardi B is 28.
— The Associated Press
