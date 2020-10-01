Today is Thursday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2020. There are 91 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
1908 — Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
1910 — The offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
1937 — Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black delivered a radio address in which he acknowledged being a former member of the Ku Klux Klan, but said he had dropped out of the organization before becoming a US senator.
1957 — The motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on US paper currency.
1961 — Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs during a 154-game season.
1962 — Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” beginning a nearly 30-year run.
1971 — Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.
1982 — Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.
1987 — Eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.
1996 — A federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.)
Ten years ago — White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, planning an ultimately successful Chicago mayoral run, relinquished his post to Pete Rouse.
Five years ago — A gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people and then himself.
One year ago — The Trump administration resisted efforts by Congress to gain access to impeachment witnesses; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to delay five current and former officials from providing documents and testimony.
Former President Jimmy Carter is 96. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Actor Stella Stevens is 82. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 74. Actor Yvette Freeman is 70. Actor Randy Quaid is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 65. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 62. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 61. Actor Esai Morales is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 57. Actor Christopher Titus is 56. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 55. Producer John Ridley is 55. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 51. Singer Keith Duffy is 46. Actor Sherri Saum is 46. Actor Katie Aselton is 42. Actor Sarah Drew is 40. Actor Carly Hughes is 38. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 36. Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 34. Actor Brie Larson is 31. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 23. Actor Priah Ferguson is 14. Actor Jack Stanton is 12.
