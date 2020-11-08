Today is Sunday, Nov. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.
On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.
1793 — The Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.
1864 — President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
1923 — Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
1950 — During the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as US Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.
1960 — Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
1974 — A federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.
1987 — Eleven people were killed when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded as crowds gathered in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, for a ceremony honoring Britain’s war dead.
2000 — A statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
2002 — The UN Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 1441, aimed at forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face “serious consequences.” President George W. Bush said the new resolution presented the Iraqi regime “with a final test.”
Ten years ago — On the third and final day of his trip to India, President Barack Obama endorsed the country’s bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Five years ago — Myanmar’s ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party lost by a landslide in a general election to the National League for Democracy of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Norman Lloyd is 106. Actor Alain Delon is 85. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 76. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71. TV personality Mary Hart is 70. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 68. Actor Alfre Woodard is 68. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 66. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 63. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 59. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 54. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 53. Actor Parker Posey is 52. Actor Roxana Zal is 51. Singer Diana King is 50. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 49. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 48. Actor Gretchen Mol is 48. ABC News anchor David Muir is 47. Actor Matthew Rhys is 46. Actor Tara Reid is 45. Country singer Bucky Covington is 43. Actor Dania Ramirez is 41. Actor Azura Skye is 39. Actor Chris Rankin is 37. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 35. Actor Jessica Lowndes is 32. R&B singer SZA is 31. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 31. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 29. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 26. Actor Van Crosby (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 18.
