Today is Sunday, Nov. 22, the 327th day of 2020. There are 39 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.
1935 — A flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.
1977 — Regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
1980 — Death claimed film star Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87 and former House Speaker John W. McCormack in Dedham, Mass. at age 88.
1990 — British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win re-election of the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
2003 — Thousands of mourners gathered in downtown Dallas along the street where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated 40 years earlier.
2014 — A 12-year-old Black boy, Tamir Rice, was shot and mortally wounded by police outside a Cleveland recreation center after brandishing what turned out to be a pellet gun. (A grand jury declined to indict either the patrolman who fired the fatal shot or a training officer.)
Ten years ago — Thousands of people stampeded during a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, leaving some 350 dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s biggest tragedy since the 1970s reign of terror by the Khmer Rouge.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Michael Callan is 85. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 80. Actor Tom Conti is 79. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 79. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 77. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 70. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 70. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 64. Actor Richard Kind is 64. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 62. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59. Actor Winsor Harmon is 57. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 57. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 56. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 54. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 54. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams is 54. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 53. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen is 52. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 50. Actor Josh Cooke is 41. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 37. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 32. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 31. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 24.
— The Associated Press
