Today is Wednesday, Nov. 18, the 323rd day of 2020. There are 43 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Nov. 18, 1978, US Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-California, and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.
1928 — Walt Disney’s first sound-synchronized animated cartoon, “Steamboat Willie” starring Mickey Mouse, premiered in New York.
1966 — US Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
1985 — The comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, was first published. (The strip ran for 10 years.)
1991 — Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.
2003 — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-3 that the state constitution guaranteed gay couples the right to marry.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama rallied former diplomatic and military chiefs from both parties to pressure reluctant Republican senators into ratifying a nuclear weapons deal with Russia.
Five years ago — The Islamic State group announced that it had killed a Norwegian man and a Chinese man after earlier demanding ransoms for the two.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 81. Actor Linda Evans is 78. Actor Susan Sullivan is 78. . Actor Jameson Parker is 73. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 72. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 71. Singer Graham Parker is 70. Actor Delroy Lindo is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 67.
— The Associated Press
