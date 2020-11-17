Today is Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 322nd day of 2020. There are 44 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Nov. 17, 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed US Capitol building.
1869 — The Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
1917 — French sculptor Auguste Rodin died in Meudon at age 77.
1969 — The first round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the United States and the Soviet Union opened in Helsinki, Finland.
1973 — President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
1997 — Sixty-two people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers, who also hacked their victims, were killed by police.
2003 — Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
2018 — Tribesman on the isolated island of North Sentinel, between India and Southeast Asia, were seen dragging and burying the body of American missionary John Allen Chau, who had reached the island the previous day despite a ban imposed by India’s government.
Ten years ago — House Democrats elected Nancy Pelosi to remain as their leader despite massive party losses in midterm elections.
Five years ago — Actor Charlie Sheen issued a statement in which he said he was HIV positive, but that thanks to a rigorous drug regimen, he was in good health.
Today’s birthdays
Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Actor Stephen Root is 69. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 53. MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 37. Actor Justin Cooper is 32. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 32. Actor Raquel Castro is 26.
— The Associated Press
