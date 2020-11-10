Today is Tuesday, Nov. 10, the 315th day of 2020. There are 51 days left in the year.
On this date in history On Nov. 10, 1775, the US Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
1919 — The American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
1928 — Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
1938 — Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on her CBS radio program.
1944 — During World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
1951 — Customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.
1975 — The UN General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism. (The world body repealed the resolution in December 1991.) The ore-hauling ship SS Edmund Fitzgerald mysteriously sank during a storm in Lake Superior with the loss of all 29 crew members.
1982 — The newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.
2009 — President Barack Obama visited Fort Hood, Texas, where he somberly saluted the 13 Americans killed in a shooting rampage, and pledged that the killer would be “met with justice — in this world, and the next.”
2017 — Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. said the harassment claims by five women that were detailed in a New York Times report “are true,” and he expressed remorse for using his influence “irresponsibly.”
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama cut short his visit to his boyhood home in Indonesia because of an ash cloud from Mount Merapi, and flew to South Korea for an economic summit.
Five years ago — Nine people were killed when a small jet crashed into an apartment house in Akron, Ohio.
One year ago — Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned under mounting pressure from the country’s military and public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Actor-dancer Ann Reinking is 71. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 65. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Author Neil Gaiman is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 57. Actor Michael Jai White is 56. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 52. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 50. Rapper-producer Warren G is 50. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 46. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37. Actor Zoey Deutch is 26. Actor Kiernan w is 21.
— The Associated Press
